Sara Ann Griffeth (05-20-18)

WINDER - Sara Ann Griffeth, 79, entered her Lord and Savior's presence Sunday, May 20, 2018.
A native and lifelong resident of Barrow County, Sara was the daughter of the late Carlie and Maddie Belle Willoughby Smith. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gretchen Griffeth; and brothers, Alfonso Smith and C. L. Smith. She was a longtime Winder hairdresser and was employed by Classic Hair Salon. Sara was an active member of The Winder First Christian Church, and was a member of The Benevolence Society and The Winder Hairdresser's Affiliate.
Survivors include her husband, Doyle Griffeth; son, Chris (April) Griffeth; two grandchildren, Ashley Griffeth and Casey Griffeth; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Griffeth and Morgan Maddox.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 24, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Cheryl Cloar and Donnie Pennington officiating.
The family has requested that flowers please be omitted and that those desiring please make memorial contributions to The Clothes Closet, 45 East Candler Street, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
