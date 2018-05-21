Irene Franklin (05-19-18)

COMMERCE - Irene Eubanks Franklin, 83, entered into rest Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Mrs. Franklin was born in Tucker, Ga., the daughter of the late James and Grace Johnson Eubanks. She was a homemaker and a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church in Commerce. Mrs. Franklin was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Eubanks and Louise Hayes; brother, J.C. Eubanks; and her husband, Clarence Everett Franklin.
Survivors include two sons, Glenn Franklin and his wife Nell, Loganville, and Charles Franklin. Commerce; two daughters Edith Wages and her husband Gibson, Dacula, and Jane Franklin, Commerce; sister, Lamar Maddox, Cleveland; brother, William Eubanks, Buford; 12 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 22, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Byers officiating with burial to follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth, Ga. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Alex Franklin, Curtis Franklin, Jeremy Self, Eddie Dean Smith, Jack Miller and Drew Franklin. The family will receive friends, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 21, at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
