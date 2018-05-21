Gary Nail Patton (05-19-18)

TALMO - Gary Neil Patton, 61, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Mr. Patton was born in Winder, the son to the late Dewitt George Washington Patton and Vera Dean Pethel Patton. Mr. Patton worked as a sheet metal operator for Cottrell Trailers and was a member of the Savior House Ministries. He was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Dwight Patton.
Survivors include his wife, Dawn Harris Patton, Talmo; children, Jeremy Neil Patton, Flowery Branch, Joseph Lee Patton, Jefferson, Shayna Dawn Myers, Nicholson, and Haskell Dakota Ray Harris, Lula; brother, George Melvin Patton, Talmo; ten grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 21, in the Talmo Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Spence, Mr. Haskell Harris and Pastor Tommy Harris officiating. The burial will follow in the Talmo Baptist Church Cemetery. The body will be placed in the Church at 1:30 p.m.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
