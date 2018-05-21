Glenda Tolbert (05-18-18)

PENDERGRASS - Glenda Gee Tolbert, 75, entered into rest Friday, May 18, 2018.
Mrs. Tolbert was born in Pendergrass, the daughter of the late Glenn and Hilda White Gee. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, where she directed the choir, served as pianist and or organist for 43 years. She was a graduate of Brenau University where she received her degree in music. Mrs. Tolbert along with her husband owned and operated the Otasco Store in Jefferson for 28 years and was also active in the family rental property management.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Melvin "Monk" Tolbert, Pendergrass; two sons, Mark Tolbert and his wife Jackie, Pendergrass, and Scott Tolbert and his wife Joy, Commerce; four grandchildren, Kristi Smallwood, Adam Tolbert, Abby Tolbert, and Ivy Tolbert; and four great-grandchildren, Levi Smallwood, Braylin Tolbert, Breanna Tolbert and Colt Tolbert.
A funeral service was held Sunday, May 20, from the Pendergrass Baptist Church with Dr. Michael Helms, Minister Richard Dickson and Minister Justin Safely officiating with burial in the Pendergrass Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606, or to the First Baptist Church Music Department, P. O. Box 395, Jefferson, Georgia. 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
