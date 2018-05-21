Lois Dean (05-15-18)

WINDER - Lois Dean, 85, passed away May 15, 2018.
Lois was born in Suqualak, Ms. on February 14, 1933, the daughter of the late Odis and Maud Kelly Rish. She had been a resident of Winder since 1955. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, James Luther Dean. She was a member of Peoples Baptist Church and was a retiree of Walmart, where she worked in the fabric department.
Survivors include daughters, Janet (Eddie) Fincher, Dorothy (Darrell) Cannon and Nancy Dean, all of Winder; six grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service was held Friday, May 18, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. John Briscoe officiating. Pallbearers were Brain Freeman, Darren Freeman, Thomas Harrell, Rodney Carter, David Hardigree and Bill Hardigree. Interment was in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
