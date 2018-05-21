Clifton Riales (05-11-18)

HOSCHTON - Clifton Lee Riales, 74, passed away Friday, May 11, 2018.
Mr. Riales was a United States Army veteran. He was a sports fan and loved his dogs Lucy and Blackie.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Florence Riales; daughters, Lisa Riales Berkhan and husband Russ, Buford, Dana Riales Laing and husband Robbie, Florida; sister, Vicky Riales McCullough, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jenna Berkhan, Andrew Berkhan, Earl Duncan Laing, Christian Laing, Nathan Laing, Ansley Rae Laing and Maddie Laing; and great-grandson, Watson Laing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Allene Riales; brother, William Terry Riales.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 25. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 25, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Jackson County Humane Society.
Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
