Mary Pittman (05-20-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Mary Ross Pitman, 76, passed away Sunday, May 20, 2018.
She is the daughter of the late, John David and Laura Frances Pittman. Mrs. Pitman was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
Mary was born and raised in Alabama, where she met and married the love of her life - they moved to Georgia and started their family. Mary was a loving mother, kind hearted, never met a stranger. Even though she was a Roll Tide-Alabama girl, she loved her Georgia Bulldogs. She loved her grand babies and was thrilled to have great-grandbabies, family was most important to her.
The family will visit Saturday, May 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lord & Stephens, Danielsville Chapel.
Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Gary Pitman; children, Terry Michael (Lisa) Pitman, Sheri Michelle (Mike) Brunken and Gary Oliver (Joy) Pitman Jr; sister, Betty (Gene) Bieker; grandchildren, Michael (Missy) Brunken, Brittany (Mark) Workman, Johnathan (Gracie) Brunken, Jaime (Bradley) Wilkins, Daniel Brunken, Kevin Brunken, Tyler Wilkins and Oliver Pitman III; great-grandchildren, Aiden Workman, Adalyn Workman, Hudson Graham; and one on the way.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
