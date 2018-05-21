A man has been transported to the hospital after a plane crash at a rural airstrip off Settlement Rd., near the Jackson/Madison County line.
The plane appeared to crash nose-down in a grove of pine trees near the end of a grass runway.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County EMS and Commerce Fire Department were on scene late Monday evening and the Federal Aviation Administration was called.
More details will be posted when available.
Man transported after Monday plane crash
