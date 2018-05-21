UPDATE
Woodrow Howard Minish, 80, of Commerce, died in a small plane crash off Settlement Rd. near the Jackson/Madison County line on Monday evening.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency, and the Federal Aviation Administration are currently investigating the crash site.
--------------
A man has been transported to the hospital after a plane crash at a rural airstrip off Settlement Rd., near the Jackson/Madison County line.
The plane appeared to crash nose-down in a grove of pine trees near the end of a grass runway.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County EMS and Commerce Fire Department were on scene late Monday evening and the Federal Aviation Administration was called.
More details will be posted when available.
Update: Man dies in small plane crash
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry