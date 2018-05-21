Update: Commerce man killed in small plane crash

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Monday, May 21. 2018
UPDATE
Woodrow Howard Minish, 80, of Commerce, died in a small plane crash off Settlement Rd. near the Jackson/Madison County line on Monday evening.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency, and the Federal Aviation Administration are currently investigating the crash site.

----------

A man has been transported to the hospital after a plane crash at a rural airstrip off Settlement Rd., near the Jackson/Madison County line.

The plane appeared to crash nose-down in a grove of pine trees near the end of a grass runway.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County EMS and Commerce Fire Department were on scene late Monday evening and the Federal Aviation Administration was called.

More details will be posted when available.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.