Man dies in Winder house fire

Tuesday, May 22. 2018
A man died in a house fire in a Winder subdivision Tuesday morning, according to the Winder Fire Department.
Firefighters were dispatched just before 7:30 a.m. to a fire in Hampton Hills, entered the home and found the male, who was determined to be in his 50s, dead.
The fire remains under investigation by the WFD, Winder Police Department and state fire marshal's office.
