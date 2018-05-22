Janice Ann Etheridge (05-19-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, May 22. 2018
WINDER - Janice Ann Etheridge, 89, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

A native of Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Gifton W. Greeson and Myrtle Lindsey. Throughout her life, she was a dedicated homemaker. Mrs. Etheridge was preceded in death by her husbands, Joe Etheridge and Harold Barnette; and brothers, G.W. and Robert Greeson.

Survivors include her daughter, Sharon (Tom) Cheatham, Pine Mountain; granddaughter, Susie (Mike) Shina; grandson, Stuart (Terri) Cheatham; great-grandsons, Riordan (Nordan) Shina, Canton, and Cole Cheatham, Woodstock; great-granddaughter, Avery Cheatham; sister, Pat Hall; brothers, Lindsey (Diane), Danny (Denise), and Eddy Greeson; sister-in-law, Carol Greeson; and many loving nieces and nephews.

The funeral service to honor her life will be held at 12 p.m., noon, Tuesday, May 22, in the Smith Memory Chapel with Father Bob Fessler officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends 30 minutes prior to the service, from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m., at the funeral home.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.