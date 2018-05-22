WINDER - Janice Ann Etheridge, 89, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018.
A native of Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Gifton W. Greeson and Myrtle Lindsey. Throughout her life, she was a dedicated homemaker. Mrs. Etheridge was preceded in death by her husbands, Joe Etheridge and Harold Barnette; and brothers, G.W. and Robert Greeson.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon (Tom) Cheatham, Pine Mountain; granddaughter, Susie (Mike) Shina; grandson, Stuart (Terri) Cheatham; great-grandsons, Riordan (Nordan) Shina, Canton, and Cole Cheatham, Woodstock; great-granddaughter, Avery Cheatham; sister, Pat Hall; brothers, Lindsey (Diane), Danny (Denise), and Eddy Greeson; sister-in-law, Carol Greeson; and many loving nieces and nephews.
The funeral service to honor her life will be held at 12 p.m., noon, Tuesday, May 22, in the Smith Memory Chapel with Father Bob Fessler officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends 30 minutes prior to the service, from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m., at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Janice Ann Etheridge (05-19-18)
