HOSCHTON - Nancy E. Stovall, 76, passed away May 21, 2018, at her residence.
A native of Rockport, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Roy, Jr., and Mary Ellen Sparks Court. Mrs. Stovall was of the Baptist denomination and had resided in this area since 1967. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Frank Stovall, Sr.; children, Phyllis Cannon, Frank Stovall Jr., Mary Gunter, Sandi Hamilton and Chris Stovall, all of Hoschton; 13 grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 23, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 24, at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Sims officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfh.winder.com
Nancy Stovall (05-21-18)
