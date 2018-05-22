WINDER - Dottie Pierce Emmett, 70, passed away May 21, 2018, at her residence.
She had resided in Winder for most of her life and was preceded in death by her husband, William T. "Billy" Emmett; son, Clint Emmett; and parents, Junior and Frances Jones Pierce. Mrs. Emmett was of the Baptist denomination and was a homemaker.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Theresa Emmett, Dacula, Ga.; grandchildren, Reagan Emmett and Riley Emmett; siblings, Eddie Pierce, Sevierville, Tenn., Dinah (Wayne) Bell, Statham, and Ricky (Janice) Pierce, Winder.
The Family will receive friends Thursday, May 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 25, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Dottie Emmett (05-21-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry