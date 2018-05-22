Nelda Segars (05-21-18)

WINDER - Nelda Avarilla Segars, 89, passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018.
A native of Monroe, she was the daughter of the late Roy B. Garner and Lillie Mae Greer Garner. She retired from Holsenbeck Elementary School as a library assistant. She was an active member of the Winder First Baptist Church since 1941 where she was a former teacher of Fidelis Lady Sunday School Class. Mrs. Segars was preceded in death her husband, Donald Seagrs, Sr.; one brother; and two sisters.
Survivors include her son, Don (Melissa) Segars, Winder; daughter, Kay (Daryl) McMann, Athens; three grandchildren, Mary Catherine Segars, Lucy Segars (Carols) Sorto, and Avie McMann (Kasey) Vall; and four great-grandchildren, Mason Bomar, Julissa Sorto, Kael and Kade Vall.
The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday evening, May 23, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the Stateroom of Smith Funeral Home. Per the request of the family, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be to the Winder First Baptist Church building fund at 625 Jefferson Hwy., Winder, GA 30680.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
