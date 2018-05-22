Election results

UPDATE - UNOFFICIAL FINAL RESULTS
With all precincts reporting:
•Jackson County BOE District 5 - Don Clerici, 64%; and Steve Bryant, 36%
•Jackson County BOC District 3 - Ralph Richardson Jr., 60%; and Michelle Forthofer, 40%
•State House District 31 - Tommy Benton, 60%; and Sam Thomas, 40%
UPDATE:
With North, South and Central Jackson precincts:
•Jackson County BOE District 5 - Don Clerici, 51%; and Steve Bryant, 49%
•Jackson County BOC District 3 - Ralph Richardson Jr., 73%; and Michelle Forthofer, 27%
•State House District 31 - Tommy Benton, 64%; and Sam Thomas, 36%
These totals have early voting totals removed, since the individual precincts include early voting totals.
———-
UPDATE
With early voting results in:
•Jackson County BOE District 5 - Don Clerici, 56%; and Steve Bryant, 44%
•Jackson County BOC District 3 - Ralph Richardson Jr., 64%; and Michelle Forthofer, 36%
•State House District 31 - Tommy Benton, 66%; and Sam Thomas, 34%
——-
