Election results

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Tuesday, May 22. 2018
Updated: 8 hours ago
UPDATE - UNOFFICIAL FINAL RESULTS
With all precincts reporting:
•Jackson County BOE District 5 - Don Clerici, 64%; and Steve Bryant, 36%
•Jackson County BOC District 3 - Ralph Richardson Jr., 60%; and Michelle Forthofer, 40%
•State House District 31 - Tommy Benton, 60%; and Sam Thomas, 40%

UPDATE:
With North, South and Central Jackson precincts:
•Jackson County BOE District 5 - Don Clerici, 51%; and Steve Bryant, 49%
•Jackson County BOC District 3 - Ralph Richardson Jr., 73%; and Michelle Forthofer, 27%
•State House District 31 - Tommy Benton, 64%; and Sam Thomas, 36%
These totals have early voting totals removed, since the individual precincts include early voting totals.
———-

UPDATE
With early voting results in:
•Jackson County BOE District 5 - Don Clerici, 56%; and Steve Bryant, 44%
•Jackson County BOC District 3 - Ralph Richardson Jr., 64%; and Michelle Forthofer, 36%
•State House District 31 - Tommy Benton, 66%; and Sam Thomas, 34%

——-

Election results have not yet been posted. This story will be updated.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.