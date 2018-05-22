Kirk, Doster in lead in BOC Republican races

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Tuesday, May 22. 2018
Brian Kirk leads BOC District 4 incumbent John Pethel 329-204 (61.7 to 31.3 percent) in the Republican primary as of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, while Derek Doster leads incumbent District 5 commissioner Jim Escoe 64-39 (62.1 to 37.9 percent).
The winner of the District 4 race will start his term Jan. 1. No Democrats entered that election. The winner of the District 5 race will face Democrat Clyde Verhine in November.
Incumbent District 47 State Senator Frank Ginn leads Republican challenger Scott Howard 988-299 (76.8 to 23.2 percent) in Madison County. The winner will face Democrat Dawn Johnson in November.
Republican commissioner Theresa Bettis, District 3, ran unopposed this year and will start a new term Jan. 1. Other Madison County incumbents who ran unopposed this year included David Patton, magistrate judge; Robert Hooper, school board representative for District 1; and Angie McGinnis, school board representative for District 2.
Madison County results are posted to this website:

http://results.enr.clarityelections.com/GA/Madison/74754/Web02.198798/#/
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.