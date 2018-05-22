Kirk, Doster in lead in BOC Republican races

Brian Kirk leads BOC District 4 incumbent John Pethel 329-204 (61.7 to 31.3 percent) in the Republican primary as of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, while Derek Doster leads incumbent District 5 commissioner Jim Escoe 64-39 (62.1 to 37.9 percent).
The winner of the District 4 race will start his term Jan. 1. No Democrats entered that election. The winner of the District 5 race will face Democrat Clyde Verhine in November.
Incumbent District 47 State Senator Frank Ginn leads Republican challenger Scott Howard 988-299 (76.8 to 23.2 percent) in Madison County. The winner will face Democrat Dawn Johnson in November.
Republican commissioner Theresa Bettis, District 3, ran unopposed this year and will start a new term Jan. 1. Other Madison County incumbents who ran unopposed this year included David Patton, magistrate judge; Robert Hooper, school board representative for District 1; and Angie McGinnis, school board representative for District 2.
Madison County results are posted to this website:
http://results.enr.clarityelections.com/GA/Madison/74754/Web02.198798/#/
