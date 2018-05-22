Kirk, Doster win BOC Republican races

The challengers were 2-0 over the incumbents in Madison County Tuesday night.
Brian Kirk won the BOC District 4 Republican primary race, defeating long-time incumbent John Pethel, 454-281 (61.8 to 38.2 percent). Kirk will face no Democratic opposition in November and will take office Jan. 1.
Meanwhile, Derek Doster defeated incumbent District 5 commissioner Jim Escoe, 362-258 (58.4 to 41.6 percent). Doster will face Democrat Clyde Verhine in November.
Incumbent District 47 State Senator Frank Ginn handily defeated Republican challenger Scott Howard 2,181 to 695 (75.8 to 24.2 percent) in Madison County and 6,758 to 2,770 (70.9 to 29.1 percent) in the district. He will face Democrat Dawn Johnson in November.
Republican commissioner Theresa Bettis, District 3, ran unopposed this year and will start a new term Jan. 1. Other Madison County incumbents who ran unopposed this year included David Patton, magistrate judge; Robert Hooper, school board representative for District 1; and Angie McGinnis, school board representative for District 2.
Madison County results are posted to this website:
http://results.enr.clarityelections.com/GA/Madison/74754/Web02.198798/#/
