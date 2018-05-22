Incumbents win in BOC races

The two incumbents on the Banks County Board of Commissioners were re-elected Tuesday.
In the District 1 race on the Banks County BOC, incumbent Danny Maxwell took 55 percent of the votes over challenger Sam Moon. Maxwell had 1,291 votes, while Moon had 1,075.
In the District 3 race on the Banks County BOC, incumbent Sammy Reece took 66 percent of the vote over Pat Westmoreland. Reece had 1,550 votes, while Westmoreland had 816.
In the District 28 Georgia House of Representatives race, Chris Erwin was the top vote-getter in Banks County in a 1,402-1,013 vote. District-wide results are not yet available.
TRANSPORTATION TAX
The transportation sales tax passed in a 1,446-1,183 vote.
State-wide results were not available at press-time. However, in Banks County, Casey Cagle was the top vote-getter for governor on the Republican ballot with 44 percent of the vote.
The top vote-getter for governor on the Democrat ballot, in Banks County, was Stacey Evans with 53 percent of the vote.
Voter turnout was 26 percent in Banks County with 2,673 of the 10,302 registered voters casting a ballot.
