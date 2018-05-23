Auburn council considers real estate market study, other items at meeting

The Auburn City Council, at its workshop on May 17, considered several items that will come before the council for a vote at its next regular meeting on June 7.
Among those were Bleakly Advisory Group’s $13,500 proposal to conduct a real estate market overview and opportunity analysis for downtown Auburn. The market study, which will show what housing and commercial development the city can sustain, would be funded with SPLOST revenue. Noell Consulting Group also submitted a proposal of $24,000.
Council will also vote on approving a $29,000 proposal by Tunnell, Spangler and Walsh to put together a master plan for the city’s future municipal complex. Clark Patterson Lee also submitted a proposal of $48,000 for the master plan project.
Other items that will be voted on June include:
•an addendum to the city original lease with Fairway Outdoor Advertising on the billboard located across from Ingles. Under the addendum, Fairway would pay $1,200 annually in advance to the Auburn Downtown Development Authority. The city would get use of one face of the billboard for advertising purposes. There would be no charge for vinyl unless the city requests additional advertisement.
Also, while the previous contract gave the city 10 percent of the net revenue generated, the new contract would give the city 15 percent of the net revenue generated.
•the use of Whistlestop Park and the closure of 4th Avenue from Paul Brown Road to Mt. Moriah Road, Waterworks Road and Williams Street on July 21 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the fourth annual Ride for Heroes motorcycle ride and concert. The benefit ride, escorted by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, will benefit programs assisting service members suffering from PTSD, the Barrow County Veterans Resource Center and the Barrow County Veterans Memorial. This event will be held on the same day at the city’s Bar-Be-Que Competition event.
•authorizing Mayor Linda Blechinger to notify the Gwinnett County Community Development Program and the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (Atlanta Office of Community Planning and Development) of the city’s desire to opt out of the Gwinnett program and to join the statewide CDBG Program and DCA Programs for funding sources and exclude the city from Gwinnett CDBG Program.
•donating 11 Thin Client computers and monitors to the Barrow County Veterans Resource Center. The computers do not have hard drives with proprietary information and can only be used on a server.
