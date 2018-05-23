Clerici defeats Bryant

There will be new faces in two Braselton area political seats.
In the Jackson County Board of Education District 5 seat, Don Clerici ousted incumbent Steve Bryant. Clerici took 64 percent of the vote in the May 22 election, topping Bryant’s 36 percent. (Clerici had 719 votes, while Bryant had 400.) The BOE District 5 includes the Braselton area and a portion of the Central Jackson precinct. Bryant currently serves as Jackson County BOE chairman, a position that is voted on by the BOE. Clerici, who ran as a Republican, does not have a Democratic opponent in November.
In the City of Hoschton special election, Hope Weeks is the apparent winner with 53 percent of the vote. Tracy Carswell came in second with 35 percent of the vote, followed by Melissa Broy at 11 percent. (Vote totals were 135, 88 and 28, respectively.)
Weeks will take the seat vacated by Tracy Jordan, who resigned from the council to pursue candidacy as State Insurance Commissioner.
In Jackson County, Jordan came in second behind Jim Beck for the insurance commissioner’s seat. Statewide, as of press time, she was running third for the Republican nomination and appeared to be out of runoff contention.
In the Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 3 race, which covers the Braselton area, incumbent Republican Ralph Richardson Jr. defeated challenger Michelle Forthofer 60 percent to 40 percent. (Richardson had 1,143 votes to Forthofer’s 761.) There isn’t a Democrat running in District 3 on the ballot in November.
OTHER BRASELTON AREA RACES
In other Braselton area races, incumbent Hall County Commissioner Post 1 Kathy Cooper defeated challenger George W. Thorndyke for the Republican nomination. Cooper faces Democratic opposition in November.
Mark Pettitt defeated Gina London Pilcher for the Hall County Board of Education District 2 Republican nomination. Pettitt faces opposition in November.
Gwinnett Board of Education Post 2 race, Steven Knudsen secured the Republican nomination and will face the Democratic winner, Wandy Taylor, in November.
In Barrow County, incumbent Billy E. Parks defeated Deborah L. Reid in the Board of Commissioners District 5 race.
Clerici defeats Bryant
