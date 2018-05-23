FOOTBALL: Defense stands out in Panther scrimmage loss

Jackson County head coach Brandon Worley expected his team to play well defensively, and he wasn’t disappointed.
The Panthers fell 21-14 in a scrimmage Friday to Winder-Barrow, but only surrendered one actual score on defense and picked up four turnovers — returning one for a touchdown – in wrapping up its spring football season.
“We knew coming into the game, we should play great defense,” Worley said.
Worley said the defenses would likely be ahead of the offenses given the time of year and circumstances surrounding the scrimmage. Winder-Barrow, which went 9-3 in Class AAAAAA last year, is transitioning to new head coach Ed Dudley.
“Obviously, they’re installing some new things on offense,” Worley said. “Same thing as us … But that was two very good defenses on the field tonight. It looked sloppy at times, and obviously it’s the spring game, so it’s going to be. I’m super excited — definitely super excited — about the defensive play.”
Winder-Barrow’s defense provided most of the Bulldoggs’ scoring, returning two interceptions for touchdowns to give them a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Ryan Mayard was responsible for the first, picking off a pass at the 12-yard line and taking it to the end zone. Winder-Barrow star defensive lineman Logan Cash provided the other, snagging a pass around the 25-yard line and returning it for a score.
For the rest of this story, see the May 23 edition of The Jackson Herald.
