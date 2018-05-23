Winder-Barrow defensive end Logan Cash is continuing to turn more heads in major college recruiting circles.
Over the past week, the rising senior has picked up offers from Big Ten power Ohio State, six ACC schools — Clemson, Miami, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Louisville and Duke — as well as other ones from West Virginia, Illinois and Cincinnati.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Cash’s other Power Five offers include Washington State, Wake Forest, Syracuse and Rutgers.
Other offers include Central Florida, Appalachian State, Army, Western Kentucky and several other Division I schools.
Cash is entering his final season at Winder-Barrow after a dominant junior campaign.
In 12 games, he finished with 23.5 sacks to lead the entire state regardless of classification and was a first-team all-state selection by both the Georgia Sportswriters Association and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
He was also the 2017 MainStreet Newspapers All-Area Player of the Year.
Cash is currently a consensus three-star prospect and is ranked the No. 57 strong-side defensive end in the country by 247sports, a ranking that recruiting analysts expect to rise as he gains more exposure and progresses throughout the year.
Cash’s offer list is likely to grow. Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas Tech, along with Louisville, were among the programs reported to have scouts at Winder-Barrow’s spring practice last week, and Georgia Tech had a scout at the Bulldoggs’ spring scrimmage against Jackson County on Friday.
