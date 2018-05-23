After only two weeks of practice under a new system, it might have been expected that the Winder-Barrow football team would make a few mistakes in a spring scrimmage.
But first-year Winder-Barrow head coach Ed Dudley saw a few more than he would have liked to in a 21-14 win at Jackson County on Friday. The Bulldoggs’ backups surrendered four turnovers in the fourth quarter, which translated into 14 points by the Panthers, and Winder-Barrow had to hold on for the victory.
“I didn’t expect it to be that sloppy. We kind of put a new spin on it,” Dudley said. “The fourth quarter was just disgusting and really ugly. We’ve got a lot of work to do and we’ve got to play better. But I was real pleased with the effort overall and especially with the defense.”
While the Winder-Barrow offense struggled to move the ball consistently with a new quarterback and inexperienced offensive line, the Bulldoggs’ defense was a dominant force throughout the game, returning a pair of interceptions for touchdowns in the first quarter to grab an early 14-0 lead.
Rising senior cornerback Ryan Mayard picked off the first pass at the Jackson County 13 and scooted into the end zone untouched. Then on the next drive, rising senior defensive end Logan Cash stepped into the path of a pass and rumbled in from 25 yards out.
Cash, a major NCAA Division I recruit at defensive end, fellow defensive end Jacob Merrifield and the interior linemen terrorized Jackson County’s offense for three quarters and kept the Panthers off the scoreboard.
“They’re pretty good,” Dudley said of the unit. “They dominated the entire spring and kind of hampered our offense so I was glad to see them do it to somebody else for a change. It certainly can’t hurt our offense in the long term to have to go up against that in practice.”
The Bulldoggs got their lone offensive score a little more than halfway through the third quarter when rising junior quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan connected with a wide-open Tyreek Perkins down the left sideline for a 46-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0.
Sullivan, who is leading the competition to replace graduating three-year starter Brock Landis, ran the ball effectively but missed on a few long passes prior to the touchdown heave.
“I was pleased with him and thought he got better as he went along,” Dudley said of Sullivan.
“I think he’s gotten a better hold of managing the offense throughout the spring.”
After both teams emptied their benches at the start of the fourth quarter, Jackson County made things interesting as Evan Giroux scooped up a fumble and returned it 15 yards to put the Panthers on the board. Then after another Bulldogg turnover, Ayden Griswold motored 40 yards for a score to make it 21-14 with 9:03 left.
Winder-Barrow’s defense, though, clamped down the rest of the way to preserve the victory.
The Bulldoggs will take a couple of weeks off before beginning their summer program June 4 and will work on ironing out some of the kinks Dudley saw before the 2018 campaign begins. They’ll have a preseason scrimmage at Wesleyan on Aug. 10 and will open the regular season at home against Clarke Central on Aug. 17.
“I was real pleased with the spring,” Dudley said. “I thought we got a lot of stuff in. I thought our senior leadership was good and that made me happy. Any time you come into a new situation and you’ve got a new coaching staff to work with and new players, it can get a little crazy. But I was real pleased overall.
“We came out of it healthy and that’s important.”
