During her senior season as an East Jackson Lady Eagle softball player, Kate Woodall hit a home run and drove 30 runs across the plate.
A vital piece to a great run of success for the Lady Eagle program over the last three seasons, it was only a matter of time before colleges started looking at her talent. Then, the offers would come.
Woodall made her decision and is taking her softball talents to play at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs.
“I am excited for Kate getting an opportunity so close to home,” head coach Donnie Byrom said. “She had looked all over Georgia and was very blessed to find a chance to continue playing so close to family and friends. Emmanuel is getting a hard-working player who can have an immediate impact.”
For the rest of this story, see the May 23 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SOFTBALL: Woodall signs with Emmanuel after successful career at EJCHS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry