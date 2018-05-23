SOFTBALL: Ingram calls chance to play at Emmanuel College a ‘blessing’

If you were to ask Harlee Ingram if she is excited to play college softball, she will tell you excited isn’t the word.
No, the word she has used since signing her letter of intent to play at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs is the opportunity is a “blessing.”
“(Playing college softball) has always been a dream of mine,” the Lady Tiger standout said.
In her final season at Commerce, Ingram compiled a solid stat line, hitting six home runs and 37 RBIs. She had 32 hits for the whole season including 15 doubles and a .421 batting average.
The opportunity to play at the next level was something she thought would never come as she had shoulder surgery several years ago.
“When I was told I had to have surgery, I thought I would never be able to play again because of how bad my tear was,” Ingram explained. “It was tough and probably some of the worst pain I’ve ever felt.
“Once I got to therapy, they told me it was possible for me to play again, so that’s the mindset I kept through everything. I told myself I’d play my senior year and it paid off to where I am today.”
