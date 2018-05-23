JCCHS announces new cross country coaches

Jackson County has named its new cross country coaches, following the resignation of Matt King, who coached both the boys’ and girls’ squads.
Jim Norton will take over as the boys’ coach, while Brittley Blount will head up the girls’ program.
Norton is a former cross-country coach at Sprayberry High School, where he helped double the size of that program. Prior to his tenure at Sprayberry, Norton was the head coach at Oglethorpe County High School, leading the program to back-to-back state meet appearances.
He will join the Social Studies Department at Jackson County.
Blount was a star runner at Jones County High School in both cross country and track, winning the region title and holding the school record in the 800 meters. She was voted Most Valuable Runner at the school for three seasons. After high school, Blount ran cross country and track at Georgia College and State University.
She teaches Social Studies at Jackson County.
