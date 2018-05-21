Woodrow Howard Minish, 80, of Commerce, died in a small plane crash off Settlement Rd. near the Jackson/Madison County line on Monday evening.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency, and the Federal Aviation Administration are currently investigating the crash site.
For more information, see the May 23rd issue of The Jackson Herald.
Man dies in small plane crash
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry