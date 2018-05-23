WINDER - Annis J. Haggard, 87, left her earthly home for her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
She was born in Banks County, Georgia, on October 11, 1930, the daughter of the late Boyd and Lillie Jones Waddell. Mrs. Haggard was an active member of Union Baptist Church, and was the valedictorian of her 1949 Class at Benton High School in Nicholson, Ga.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Eddie Roy Haggard, Winder; daughter, Kathy Dunsmore, Winder; son and daughter-in-law, William D. (Bill) and Susie Haggard, Athens; grandchildren, Leslie Dunsmore, Decatur, Ga. and Laura Dunsmore, Winder; great-grandson, Isaac James Beck; sister, Francis Griffeth, Athens; and brother-in-law, George Haggard, Buford, Ga.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 25, at 4 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Rudy Camp officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to The Winder Food Pantry, 41 East Candler Street, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Annis Haggard (05-22-18)
