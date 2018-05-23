Larry Lamar Metcalf, 67, died Saturday May 19, 2018.
Mr. Metcalf was preceded in death by his parents, Larry W. Metcalf Sr., Frances Hayes Metcalf; daughter, Frances Lorraine "Suzie" Metcalf; and two brothers, Larry W. Metcalf, Jr. and Billy Ray Metcalf.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Reynolds Metcalf; children, Jerry Lamar Metcalf, Michael Shane (Fallon) Metcalf; brothers, Frankie Metcalf, Larry W. Metcalf, III; sisters, Mildred Reynolds, Tammie Baughcum; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 25, at Smith Memory Chapel at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Metcalf (05-19-18)
