Lorene Davis (05-21-18)

STATHAM - Lorene Davis, 88, passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018.
A native of Bogart, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Eunice Sims. She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, W C Sims, Grady Sims, Vera Lee Warren, Blanche Warren and Faye Gunthorp. She retired from Statham Garment Company with over 30 years of dedicated service as a seamstress. Mrs. Davis was a lifetime member of Statham First Baptist Church, where she was part of the Senior Sunday school class. She attended Hinton Brown University High School.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Jones Davis, Statham; son, Terry (Melanie) Ferguson, Statham; daughter, Elaine (Randall) Holland, Statham; five grandchildren, Lacey Ferguson, Shea Etheridge, Chris Holland, Brittany Wood, and Crystal Thornton; eight great-grandchildren, Sarah Grace Etheridge, Alys and Wilson Thornton, Brooklyn, Logan, and Troy Wood, Christian and Jacob Holland; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services to honor and celebrate the life of Mrs. Lorene Davis will be held on Thursday, May 24, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Revs. Gordon Thornton, Ken Bennett, and Jack Thomas officiating. . Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday evening, May 23, from 6 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Statham First Baptist Church, 1914 Broad St., Statham, GA 30666.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
