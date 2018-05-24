Betty Jo Strickland (05-22-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Betty Jo Strickland Adams, 77, passed away on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Adams was born in Dooly, Ga. on February 1, 1941, the daughter of the late Strickland and Blanche Strickland. She was a lunchroom worker having retired from Danielsville Elementary School and was of the Baptist denomination. Mrs. Strickland was preceded in death by her brother and several sisters.
Survivors include her husband, William "Bill" Adams; daughters and sons-in-law, Vonnie and Mark Swain, Commerce, and Bonnie and Kevin Berrong, Royston; sisters, Carolyn Dove, Comer, and Sarah Witcher, Cornelia; grandchildren, Lacey, Caleb, Cody, Ashley, Zack and Samuel; and great grandchildren, Hayden, Caroline, Waylon and Clint.
Funeral services will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 25, with the Rev. Steven Parker officiating. Interment will follow in the Community Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until funeral hour on Friday afternoon. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
