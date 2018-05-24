The location for Jefferson's Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony has been moved from the Historic Courthouse to the American Legion Post 56 hall at 309 Lee St. The time remains at 8:30 a.m.
The Sunday musical concert will remain at the Performing Arts Center at Jefferson High School at 4 p.m.
Legion Post 56 Commander Gene Bennett encouraged everyone to attend both events. "Remember, Memorial Day is a day to celebrate the lives of and to remember the sacrifices made by way too many of America's young men and women in our nation's wars," he said.
Memorial Day ceremony location changed
