Memorial Day ceremony location changed

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Thursday, May 24. 2018
The location for Jefferson's Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony has been moved from the Historic Courthouse to the American Legion Post 56 hall at 309 Lee St. The time remains at 8:30 a.m.

The Sunday musical concert will remain at the Performing Arts Center at Jefferson High School at 4 p.m.

Legion Post 56 Commander Gene Bennett encouraged everyone to attend both events. "Remember, Memorial Day is a day to celebrate the lives of and to remember the sacrifices made by way too many of America's young men and women in our nation's wars," he said.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.