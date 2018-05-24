Woodrow Minish (05-21-18)

COMMERCE - Woodrow Howard Minish, 80, died Monday, May 21, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Minish was born in Detroit, Mich., the son of the late Woodrow and Mary Eliza Seagraves Minish. He was an elder in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Mr. Minish was a pilot with the USDA and a flight instructor.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Adams Minish, Commerce; daughters, Judy Burkos, Commerce, and Rosetta Barber, Nicholson; son, James Howard Minish, Commerce; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 26, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Bob Rankin and Lee Faust officiating. Interment will follow in Minish Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
