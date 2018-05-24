COMMERCE - Alice Dove Franklin, 83, entered into rest Wednesday, May 23 2018.
Mrs. Franklin was born in Hapeville, Ga., the daughter of the late O.C. and Catherine Canup Dove and was retired from Primerica Insurance Services. Mrs. Franklin was preceded in death by a brother, Norris Dove; and sister, Darlene Smith and her husband L.D. Franklin.
Survivors include two sons, Mike Duren and his wife June, Gainesville, and David Duren and his wife Rosario, Acworth; two daughters, Debra Autry and her husband David, Jefferson, and Cindy Jarrell and her husband John, Jefferson; brother, Horace Dove, Jefferson; three sisters, Sherry Shirley, Cumming, Kathy Moore, Monroe, and Rosemary Little, Lawrenceville; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, May 25, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Duluth, with Pastor Ross Wheeler officiating. Grandsons will be honored as pallbearers. No visitation is planned.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Alice Franklin (05-23-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry