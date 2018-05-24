BRASELTON - Sharon Edell Hurley, 71, passed away on Mother's Day at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Survivors include her husband, George Hurley; brother, Johnny Quinn; daughters, Kimberly Albritton, Cindy Blevins, Darlene Sheppherd, and Barbara Miller; and sons, Terry Albritton and Tony Hurley.
No services planned at this time.
Sharon Hurley (05-13-18)
