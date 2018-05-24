DANIELSVILLE - Betty Jo Strickland Adams, 77, passed away on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Adams was born in Dooly County, Ga. on February 1, 1941, the daughter of the late Guy Strickland and Blanche Strickland. She was a lunchroom worker having retired from Danielsville Elementary School and was of the Baptist denomination. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Kirk; brother and several sisters.
Survivors include her husband, William "Bill" Adams; daughters and sons-in-law, Vonnie and Mark Swain, Commerce, and Bonnie "Marcie" and Kevin Berrong, Royston; sisters, Carolyn Dove, Comer, and Sarah Witcher, Cornelia; grandchildren, Lacey, Caleb, Cody, Ashley, Zack and Samuel; and great-grandchildren, Hayden, Caroline, Waylon and Clint.
Funeral services were held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, May 25, with the Rev. Steven Parker officiating. Interment was in the Community Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston was in charge of arrangements.
Betty Jo Adams (05-22-18)
