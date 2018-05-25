CUMMING - Vincent Lee Hardy, 38, passed away on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Vince was born on December 11, 1979, in Forsyth County.
Survivors include his parents Patti and Steve Holder, Cumming, Ga. and Tom Hardy, Jefferson; sisters, Katie Hardy, Jefferson, Libby Holder, Athens, and Alexis Hardy, Sylvia, N.C.; brothers, Zeb Holder, Ogden, Utah, and Halton Hardy, Jefferson; nephew, Cannon Hunter and his niece, Chezleigh Rakestraw, Cumming; as well as grandmothers, Louise Castleberry, Cumming, and Betty Hardy, Jefferson; and grandfather Albert Holder, Dawsonville, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Marcus Castleberry and H.H. Hardy; and grandmother, Dorothy Holder.
Vince was a graduate of Jefferson High School and the University of North Georgia, where he earned his Associates Degree. He was continuing his education and was employed by Harbor Freight. Vince was a DGD, loved auto racing, sporting events, friends and family and his beloved Georgia Bulldogs.
He was one of a kind, a friend to all. He loved to laugh and have fun and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be missed by those who were fortunate to have known and loved him.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 25, from 2 to 8 p.m., on Saturday May 26, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at McDonald and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the McDonald and Son Chapel with the Rev. Brian Haas officiating. Pallbearers will be Jeff Ormsby, Matthew Chapman, Brandon Anglin, Graham McCown, Eric Elliason and Dallas Bond. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens in Cumming, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jefferson School System Foundation, Post Office Box 624, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040.
Vincent Hardy (05-23-18)
