Frances Neisler (05-24-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, May 25. 2018
COMMERCE - Frances Aleen Neisler, 90, passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Northridge Health and Rehab.

She was born in Jackson County, the daughter of the late Andrew and Alice McElreath. Mrs. Neisler was a devoted mother and grandmother. She grew up in Grove Level Baptist Church, where her father was a deacon. She was a member of Madison Street Baptist Church in Commerce. Mrs. Neisler, and her husband, lived on Waterworks Road, where he worked for the City of Commerce. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Hugh Neisler; and ten brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her son, Larry Joe Neisler (Linda); daughter, Edith Marie Tatum (Terry); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

A celebration of her life will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 26, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Montgomery officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.