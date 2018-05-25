COMMERCE - Frances Aleen Neisler, 90, passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Northridge Health and Rehab.
She was born in Jackson County, the daughter of the late Andrew and Alice McElreath. Mrs. Neisler was a devoted mother and grandmother. She grew up in Grove Level Baptist Church, where her father was a deacon. She was a member of Madison Street Baptist Church in Commerce. Mrs. Neisler, and her husband, lived on Waterworks Road, where he worked for the City of Commerce. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Hugh Neisler; and ten brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her son, Larry Joe Neisler (Linda); daughter, Edith Marie Tatum (Terry); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
A celebration of her life will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 26, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Montgomery officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Frances Neisler (05-24-18)
