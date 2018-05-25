Betty Lou Neth (05-24-18)

AUBURN - Betty Lou Neth, 83, entered her Lord's presence Thursday, May 24, 2018.
A native of Washington, N.C., she was born January 26, 1934, to daughter of the late Henry Smal and Ella Parks Doughty. She was preceded in death by sons, Charles Michael McCoy and Richard Dale McCoy. Betty was married July 17, 1973, to Bob Neth in Dillon, S.C. She was of the Baptist denomination and was a retired nurse.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Neth; children, Sharon Hopkins, Dorothy Kunin, Karen Hettle and Bobby Neth; grandson, Michael Shawn McCoy; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Pat Neth.
The family will receive friends Sunday, May 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to The Barrow County Animal Shelter, 616 Barrow Park Drive, Winder, Georgia.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
