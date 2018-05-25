There's a new angel in the outfield.
LAWRENCEVILLE - Richard L. Lindsey, 54, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 24, 2018, but not before enjoying his and America's favorite pastime under the lights at Gwinnett Stripers Coolray Field.
Richard was a loving father and friend to all, always willing to strike up a conversation. He was born and raised in Colbert, the son of the late John Richard Lindsey and Dorothy "Dot" Lindsey.
Survivors include his companion in life, Tracy Mulkey; four children, Meagan Lindsey Caudell (Justin), Justin Lindsey (Jessie), Katie Lindsey (Wes Eager) and Ryan Lindsey (Imelda Lopez); the mother of his children, Pamela Lindsey; one sister, Robbie Lindsey; and three grandchildren, Peyton, Paxton and Phoenix Lindsey; and special family friends, Denise Bixler and Troy, Hayden and Andrew Mulkey.
Richard served 19 years with the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff's Office and later worked in the greater Athens business community before settling down in Lawrenceville. He was an avid supporter of Georgia's sports teams and especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren compete. In his later days, his and Tracy's two dachshunds, Forest and Jenny, also had his love and attention.
A visitation with family will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 27, at the Colbert Baptist Church Fellowship Hall (65 S. 5th St., Colbert).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made at www.lordandstephens.com.
Richard L. Lindsey (05-24-18)
