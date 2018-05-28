Roslyn Clark (05-25-18)

HOSCHTON - Roslyn Spain Clark, 77, passed away on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Mrs. Clark was born in Hoschton, the daughter of the late T. J. and Corrine Maxwell Spain. Mrs. Clark retired as an assistant manager in the fast food industry with 40 years of service and was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church.
Survivors include grandson, James Palmer and wife Stacey, Gainesville; granddaughter, Jackie Meadows and husband Christopher, Monroe, Ga.; great-granddaughter, Maria Faith Palmer, Lula, Ga.; and son-in-law, Steve Palmer, Lula.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 1, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Apostle Monique Cooper and Billy O'Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in Evans Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 31, from 1 to 8 p.m. and Friday, June 1, from 10 1.m. until service at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
