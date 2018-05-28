COMER - Neal Allen Banks, 56, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018.
Born in Commerce, he was the son of Juanita Irvin Banks and the late Fred O'Neal Banks Jr. Mr. Banks was employed as an engineer with Windstream for over 35 years. He loved all sports and was an avid University of Georgia football fan. He was an active member of Meadow Baptist Church, where he was a member of the choir and a former Deacon.
Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Dedra Poss Banks; daughter, Kayla LaChelle Banks; brother, Norman Banks (Latricia); and two nephews, Ethen and Colton Banks.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 28, at Meadow Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Sarna officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Meadow Baptist Church Building Fund, 6158 Highway 191, Comer, GA 30629, or The Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Neal Banks (05-25-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry