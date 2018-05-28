DANIELSVILLE - Jesse Wayne DuBose, 75, passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018.
Born in Silsbee, Texas, he was the son of the late Jessie Arnold DuBose and Virginia Caroline Wiggins DuBose. Mr. DuBose attended Canaan Baptist Church. He loved Texas and the Cowboys, but most importantly, he loved his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Duwanna DuBose; and daughter, Alandia Carganilla.
Survivors include his wife, Marion Landry DuBose; children, Ronald Wayne DuBose (Julie), Tina Kay DuBose (Steve); stepdaughter, Brenda Hanks Tarver (Opey) and Ashley Michelle Brooks (Nathan); siblings, Lacey Havens, Alice Barnhill, Fran Walters, Jerry DuBose, Frank DuBose, Rocky DuBose, Peggy Greenwood and Susan Wooten; 14 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sunday, May 27, at Canaan Baptist Church with the Rev. David Strickland officiating. Interment was in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kenny Grainger, Nathan Brooks, Justin Hollis, Freddie Baker, Jeremy DuBose and Gregory Frederick.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, was in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Jesse Dubose (05-24-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry