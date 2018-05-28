Olive Duncan (05-25-18)

COMER - Olive Cumi Kidd Duncan, 93, died Saturday, May 26, 2018.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was born and lived her whole life in Madison County and was a lifelong member of Meadow Baptist Church. A retired seamstress, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ira O. Duncan Jr.; parents, Ulus and Addie Wall Kidd; and her seven siblings.
Survivors include her son, Emeral Duncan and wife, Zanese Brown Duncan; two grandchildren, Cabe Duncan and wife Abby Moses Duncan, Gaela Duncan Harris and husband Philip Harris; and two great-grandchildren, Tripp Harris and Nora Duncan.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, May 31, at 2:30 p.m.at Meadow Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 6158 Hwy. 191, Comer, GA 30629.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
