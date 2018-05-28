WINDER - Earnest H. Rooks, 71, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018.
The son of the late Harold and Clara Frances Vanderford Rooks, he had resided in Barrow County for most of his life. Mr. Rooks was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and had attended Bear Creek First Baptist Church. He was a carpenter and was employed with the William Scotsman Company. He was a member of the 1964 Graduating Class of Winder-Barrow High School.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Towe Rooks; children, Lisa Hellums and Donna (Greg) Dean, all of Winder; grandchildren, Ashley Dean, Kristin Dean and Brett Hellums; and siblings, Libby (Ricky) Wingo, Florida, Gilda Allison, Gainesville, and Jackie (Ronnie) Kinsey, Florida.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 29, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Johnny Wright, Steve Ray and Joe Hughes officiating. Interment was at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Earnest Rooks (05-26-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry