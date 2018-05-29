Randy McCallister (05-04-18)

Randy McCallister, 57, passed away following a short illness on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
Randy was the son of the late Marvin Lewis McCallister and Leona Littleton McCallister and was born on February 18, 1961.
Randy worked for Fieldale farms for most of his life. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. Randy was a fan of NASCAR and University of Georgia football. He was a loving husband and father. Randy knew his help came from the Lord and expressed his faith in the Lord. In his last days, Randy gained his strength and comfort through his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Randy was preceded in death by one brother, Roger McCallister.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Darnell McCallister; one son, Shannon Lamar McCallister (Christina); three daughters, Samantha Dove McCallister (Clayton), Julie Holt (Jamie), Cheryl Harkins (Brandon); five brothers, Ricky McCallister, Lula, Kenneth McCallister,, Jasper, , Ronald Pete McCallister,, Alto, and Keith "Scootie" McCallister (Jodie),Cleveland; one sister Beverly Jarrell, Cleveland; nine grandchildren, Jodie (John Davis), Cody, Carley, Cassie, Justin, Collin, Cheyenne, Brantlee and Camden; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held on Sunday, May 27, at the MT. Vernon Congregational Holiness Church in Clarkesville with the Rev. Jimmy Peck officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.
Beck Funeral Home, Clayton, was in charge of the arrangements.
