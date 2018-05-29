Woman killed in fire

A Madison County woman was killed in a Memorial Day fire Monday.
Patricia Hudson, 61, died in a fire at her home at 528 Jack Sharp Road in Colbert. The blaze occurred shortly after 9 p.m.
Madison County Coroner Julie Phillips said the fire appeared to start in the kitchen area.
The house was fully engulfed and Hudson succumbed to injuries received in the fire.
“It was a very tragic scene,” said Phillips.
The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate and ruled that the fire was accidental.
"My investigator has determined that the cause of the fire was the result of unattended cooking on a stove," Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said. "The home was destroyed by the blaze."
Commissioner Hudgens’ Fire Investigation Unit was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s
Office.
In 2018, fire has claimed the lives of 46 Georgians.
