WINDER - Reba Sauls Elrod, 80, passed away on Sunday, May 27, 2018.
A native of Winder, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Sauls and Mary Sue Sauls. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester K. Elrod; and brothers, Jimmy and Kenneth Sauls.
Mrs. Elrod loved to travel in the United States and abroad. She will be best remembered for her love of family. She attended Union Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Chuck Elrod, Winder; daughter, Edna (Tom) Stafford, Winder; brother, Robert (Shirley) Sauls, Winder; sister, Nancy (Kirk) Barnes, Winder; and sister-in-law, Marie Sauls, Winder; four grandchildren, TJ, Cody, and Kaylee Stafford, Winder, and Abbey Elrod, Cleveland.
The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate the life of Mrs. Reba Elrod will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, in the Smith Memory Chapel with the Rev. Johnny Wright and Minister Rob Sauls officiating. Burial will follow the service at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Winder. The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, May 30, from 12 p.m. until the service hour, two hours prior to the service, at Smith Funeral Home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Reba Elrod (05-27-18)
