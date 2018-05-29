Ryan Fox (05-26-18)

Ryan Fox, 24, passed away on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
Ryan was a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School's class of 2012. In 2016, he received a Bachelor's of Arts degree in Finance from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia. Ryan was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and will be best remembered as a loving son and friend. He was a member of the Winder First Baptist Church. Ryan was preceded in death by his grandmother, Rachel Anne Fox; and grandfather, Joe Melvin Gregory.
Survivors in addition to his loving parents, Thomas "Eddie" Fox and Candassa "Candie" Gregory Fox of Winder, include his grandparents, James E. "Jimmy" Fox and Senie Anne Hill.
The Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, June 3, at 4 p.m. at the Winder First Baptist Church with Dr. John Talley officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday evening, June 2, from 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
